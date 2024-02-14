Palma optimistic about 'Sugbuswak'

WITH his looming retirement in 2025, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said he is positive that Pope Francis will approve “Sugbuswak,” which is the archdiocese’s proposal to create two additional dioceses in the province within the year.

The prelate is set to travel to Vatican City to meet top officials of the Roman Catholic Church next month, and discuss with them the Sugbuswak, which seeks the creation of two new dioceses—the Diocese of Danao in northern Cebu and the Diocese of Carcar in southern Cebu.

Palma said on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, that they are finalizing the documents about their proposal addressed to Pope Francis and will submit this to the Cardinal-in-charge of the Bishops on March 11.

Officials from the Archdiocese of Cebu held a press conference on Wednesday at the Archbishop’s Palace in Cebu City to give updates on the Sugbuswak, which is derived from the fusion of two words: “Sugbu,” the indigenous term for Cebu, and “buswak,” signifying blooming or flourishing.

“I am most confident that Rome will approve... though I have no control over their timeline. It may happen sooner than we expect, maybe within the year,” he said.

Palma also revealed that he plans to retire next year when he turns 75. He will turn 74 on March 19.

The church leader said while he acknowledges that some will consider the implementation of Sugbuswak the legacy he will be leaving once he retires, he does not agree.

According to Canon 401 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law, bishops are required to tender their resignation to the pope upon reaching the age of 75. However, the pope has the option to accept the resignation or ask the bishop to stay on until a successor is chosen.

Before being appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as Cebu’s top prelate in 2010, Palma had been serving as archbishop of Palo, Leyte. Palma replaced Cardinal Ricardo Vidal, who had served as archbishop of Cebu from 1982 until his retirement in 2010. Vidal died on Oct. 18, 2017 at age 86.