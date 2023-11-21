Paluwagan handler hurt after being shot in Carcar City

A 25-year-old woman who handles paluwagan in their neighborhood was shot by an unidentified assailant and ended up in the hospital.

The incident occurred in Sitio Bantayan, Barangay Tuyom, Carcar City, southern Cebu, at around 6:50 p.m. on Monday, November 20, 2023.

The victim was identified as Jann Margaret Warnack, married.

Lieutenant Colonel Pedy Noval, the chief of the Carcar City Police Station, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu that the victim was inside her home when a man on a motorcycle with a blue jacket and a black helmet called to tell her he would pay back her loan.

But the man shot her as soon as she went out the house, which made her walk back inside and call for assistance.

After being hit in the stomach, the victim was taken to the hospital.

Noval said the victim is now in stable condition.

According to Noval, one of the motives they are looking into is the complaint filed by a paluwagan member against Warnack at Tuyom barangay hall for the latter’s alleged failure to release the loan.

The gunman is now being hunted by the police.

Paluwagan is a common Filipino financial term.

The participants will pool their funds and will receive lump-sum payouts based on a desired date. (DVG, TPT)