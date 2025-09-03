Cebu

Pam appointed as LPP’s Ways and Means VP
NEW ROLE. Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro (fourth from left), poses for a photo, along with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other appointees, during the special general assembly of the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025.Baricuatro was appointed vice president for Ways and Means. / Cebu Province
CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has been appointed as the new vice president for Ways and Means of the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP).

Her appointment was made during the LPP special general assembly on Tuesday, Sept 2, 2025.

Baricuatro, who took her oath on Wednesday, Sept. 3, thanked her fellow governors for their trust and expressed her commitment to the new role.

“I am deeply honored by the trust my fellow governors have given me to serve as vice president for Ways and Means of the League of Provinces of the Philippines,” Baricuatro said.

The position ensures provinces have a stronger voice in national projects, according to Baricuatro.

She also said she is committed to making sure provinces, especially Cebu, are heard and prioritized.

Baricuatro said the new role is a “collective effort” and that she, along with the LPP, will continue working towards “a more responsive and inclusive government for all provinces.” / CDF

