Pam asks anti-vaxxers: What’s your plan?

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro challenged opponents of measles vaccination to explain how they would protect the public if an outbreak similar to Bangladesh’s occurred in the province.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, Baricuatro shared a news report about Bangladesh, where 999 suspected and confirmed measles-related deaths had been reported since March.

Reuters reported on Sept. 9 that Bangladesh was facing its worst measles outbreak on record, with hospitals struggling with overcrowding, supply shortages and an influx of sick children.

Baricuatro asked what those opposing measles vaccination would do if Cebu faced a similar crisis.

“God forbid this happens here, will those of you who oppose measles vaccination protect the public? What do you plan to do?” she said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Vaccination campaign

Baricuatro had earlier urged parents to have their children vaccinated against measles and rubella during the Department of Health’s (DOH) supplemental immunization campaign in Central Visayas.

In an Aug. 15 statement, she warned against vaccine misinformation and urged parents to seek information from credible sources.

“Over the years, misinformation about vaccines has increased, and so has vaccine hesitancy. But when fewer children are protected, the resurgence and spread of diseases that we would otherwise control become more likely,” Baricuatro said.

The DOH’s Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) sought to protect children and reduce disease transmission.

Baricuatro encouraged parents with questions about vaccination to consult health workers instead of relying on unverified claims online.

“If you have questions or concerns, do not be afraid to ask doctors, nurses, midwives and health workers. Get your information from people who understand the science and who are there to protect your children,” she said.

The DOH 7 data reported by SunStar Cebu on Aug. 30 showed that the campaign had reached 21.7 percent of its target children in Central Visayas as of Aug. 29, leaving 493,172 children unreached by the supplemental drive.

Mandaue health officials cited social media misinformation, resistance from residents, threats and aggressive dogs among the obstacles to house-to-house vaccination efforts aimed at reaching the campaign’s 95 percent coverage target.

Dumanjug infant’s death

The campaign also faced concerns following the death of a seven-month-old infant in Dumanjug, Cebu, on Aug. 24, two weeks after the child received an MR vaccine.

The Dumanjug Municipal Health Office said in an announcement reported Aug. 27 that no conclusion had been reached linking the vaccination to the death, while the Cebu Provincial Health Office sent a team to investigate.

An adverse event following immunization does not, by itself, establish that a vaccine caused the illness or death, according to the World Health Organization. / CDF