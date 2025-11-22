Pam clarifies Swat photo ‘birthday gift’ from CPPO

GOV. Pamela Baricuatro has denied allegations that she illegally wore a Swat uniform in a photo used as the basis for a criminal complaint, insisting the image is artificial intelligence (AI)–generated and does not depict an authentic police uniform.

The complaint affidavit first circulated on social media through the Facebook page “Pastilan.” It was also shared by the complainant, Byron Garcia, who uploaded the sworn document and its annexes, including screenshots of Baricuatro’s post containing the controversial image.

The complaint

The affidavit was filed by Garcia, brother of former governor Gwendolyn Garcia, whom Baricuatro defeated in the May 2025 elections.

In his complaint submitted to the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, Garcia accused Baricuatro of violating Article 179 (Illegal Use of Uniforms or Insignia). He alleged that Baricuatro posted a photo on Facebook showing her wearing clothing bearing official Philippine National Police (PNP) Swat markings, insignia and patches.

Garcia argued that these uniform elements are strictly regulated and intended only for legitimate, active PNP personnel, particularly those in Swat units. He asserted that because Baricuatro is not a member of the PNP, she has no authority to use or wear such attire.

Furthermore, Garcia claimed the act was improper and might “mislead the public” into believing she has police affiliation or authority. He urged the provincial prosecutor to investigate and file charges accordingly.

The photo in question

Baricuatro, who celebrated her birthday on Nov. 9, posted the image on her personal Facebook account on Nov. 10.

The photo depicts the governor wearing a Swat uniform and holding a rifle, standing in front of the Capitol with five other Swat personnel. It includes the official seals of the Cebu Province and the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO).

The image also features the text: “The People’s Governor, Province of Cebu, Hon. Pamela Baricuatro. The true leaders are those who step up when it counts.”

In a statement issued Saturday, Nov. 22, Baricuatro denied the accusations, clarifying that the image was an AI-generated “birthday gift” sent to her by the CPPO.

“The image is AI-generated and not a real photograph of me in any police uniform. The uniform shown is not even an authentic PH Swat uniform,” Baricuatro stated.

She explained that her reposting of the image was not an official endorsement but a gesture of gratitude.

“No endorsement or official act was intended; it was a public acknowledgment of CPPO’s birthday greetings,” she said.

Baricuatro described the complaint as a “demolition tactic” by political opponents seeking to discredit her. She affirmed that she respects the laws governing uniform and insignia use and vowed to cooperate fully with the investigation.

“I respect the law and proper insignia use. I will fully cooperate with due process. I remain devoted to serving Cebu and supporting our law enforcement partners,” she added. / CDF