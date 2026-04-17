Cebu launches Content Creators Council to boost tourism

CEBU is embracing the digital age with a new plan to promote the province. Governor Pamela Baricuatro has officially established the Cebu Content Creators Council (C4) to help share government programs and tourism highlights through social media.

What is the C4?

Created under Executive Order 20, the council aims to use digital storytellers to reach more people. The goal is to boost tourism, help small businesses, and share important information about health and disaster safety in a way that is easy for the public to understand.

The council includes several high-ranking officials:

Chairperson: The Governor

Vice Chairperson: The head of Sugbo News

Members: Heads of tourism, information, and investment offices

Who can join?

Not just anyone with a camera can join. To keep things professional and honest, creators must go through a screening process. They must be residents of Cebu, have a clean record (no history of fraud or spreading fake news), and follow strict disclosure rules.

Keeping it truthful

Accredited creators will get the chance to cover official events and receive training on fact-checking and data privacy. A new "code of conduct" will be launched within 30 days to ensure that these digital partners remain truthful and correct any mistakes quickly. Officials clarified that this new council will not replace traditional news media. CDF