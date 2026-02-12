Pam orders review of Capitol land deals

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has ordered a comprehensive review of all existing and proposed usufruct agreements involving provincial properties, citing the need for a unified site development plan as several government agencies continue to occupy and develop Provincial Government-owned lands.

Provincial Assistant Administrator Aldwin Empaces said that during the first two months of the new administration, several national government agencies (NGAs) updated the governor on the status of their projects and agreements signed during the previous term.

Executive order

To formalize this directive, Baricuatro issued Executive Order (EO) 7, Series of 2026. The order authorizes the examination of all usufruct agreements, deeds of donation, and memoranda of agreement involving provincial properties and economic enterprise assets.

The review covers arrangements with private entities, government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs), and NGAs. Under EO 7, the Economic Enterprise Council (EEC) and technical units will conduct legal and financial reviews to ensure agreements align with the province’s long-term development policies.

Moving forward, no new agreements regarding the use or disposition of Province-owned lands — whether through usufruct, donation, or lease — will be approved without the express consent of the EEC.

Legislative building congestion

Empaces said the review includes the Provincial Legislative Building, which he described as congested. While intended to house the vice governor’s office and the Provincial Board’s session hall, the building also hosts offices of the Commission on Audit, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Agrarian Reform, and Commission on Elections.

Unified site development

The core objective of the review is to rationalize property use and avoid fragmented development.

“On that note, to unify everything, the governor decided to create a site development plan for all these properties, including those occupied by agencies with usufruct agreements, so that decisions will follow a single, unified perspective and not be fragmented. It does not look good when development is done piece by piece,” Empaces said.

He said this is the right time to craft the framework, particularly for properties in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug in Cebu City, as most agencies with usufruct agreements already have budget allocations for the year.

Future revenue

The review also covers prime provincial assets, including the Capitol property in Cebu IT Park.

Empaces said the new site development plan will serve as a blueprint for the EEC to develop a roadmap for revenue-generating activities. / CDF