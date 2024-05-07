Pambansang Pabahay borrowers to benefit from program subsidies

INTERESTED Filipino workers can avail themselves of the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program of the national government through their Pag-Ibig Fund membership, according to an official from the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

Moreover, housing loan borrowers under the 4PH program can also avail of lower interest rates from Pag-Ibig.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, in a statement on May 1, 2024, Labor Day, said Filipino workers can avail of the Pambansang Pabahay program by applying for a special Pag-Ibig housing loan under 4PH, and by coordinating with their local government housing board so they may be listed under the 4PH program’s pre-identified applicants.

“Our housing agenda aims to ensure that all Filipino workers have the means to accessible and affordable housing opportunities. Through the subsidies extended to beneficiaries of the 4PH program, prices of homes and monthly amortization costs will be significantly reduced,” said Acuzar, who also leads the 11-member Pag-Ibig Fund Board of Trustees.

The 4PH Program, the government’s flagship housing project, aims to provide affordably-priced homes and lower monthly amortization costs through various subsidies for Filipino workers who are members of the Pag-Ibig Fund.

Subsidies on price, interest

Acuzar said housing units to be sold under the 4PH program will be more economically priced than other residential units in the market in keeping with the price ceiling imposed by the government for affordable housing.

Housing loan borrowers who will avail of units under the 4PH program through a Pag-Ibig Housing Loan will enjoy an even lower interest rate than what Pag-Ibig Fund currently provides, which is already considered the lowest in the market.

DHSUD will subsidize up to five percent of the loan’s outstanding interest rate, allowing borrowers to pay a reduced interest rate on their loans.

Sustainability

DHSUD said the 4PH program also showcases green features, providing communal open spaces and gardens and amenities, such as swimming pools and basketball court, ensuring that residents will have comfortable and improved living conditions.

Acuzar said future homeowners of the Pambansang Pabahay housing units will experience a well-designed and self-sufficient community through a township model. This framework allows residents to live within cities with access to commercial spaces, educational institutions, healthcare centers, and other essential infrastructure.

Pag-Ibig membership

Pag-Ibig Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta expressed full support for the program and invited its members to take advantage of the 4PH Program’s benefits.

“Our 4PH-Direct Developmental Loans provide the program proponents and property developers with financial means to develop housing projects and affordable yet quality housing units for Filipino workers,” she said.

“Interested buyers, on the other hand, can avail of the Pag-IBIG 4PH Housing Loan and enjoy interest and amortization subsidies and borrower-friendly loan terms, assuring them of affordable monthly payments within their budget,” she added. / WBS, PR