Panagsama beach ‘1 of se asia’s best’

RICH for its crystal-clear waters and marine biodiversity, Panagsama Beach in Moalboal was tagged as one of “The Best Beaches in Southeast Asia” by a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine based in New York City.

In an article published by Condé Nast Traveler (CNT), the Panagsama Beach found in the southwestern coastline of Cebu was among the seven tourist destinations in Southeast Asia featured in the blog.

Other beaches featured on the list are Tonsai Beach in Krabi and Buffalo Bay in Koh Payam, Thailand; Coral Bay on Perhentian Kecil, Malaysia; Bawah Reserve on Bawah Island, Indonesia; Cat Co 3 on Cát Bà Island, Vietnam; and Saracen Bay on Koh Rong Samloem, Cambodia.

The article emphasized the “rocky” exterior of the beaches’ shoreline, locals and tourists still flock to the beach for its spectacular sardine run where millions of sardines gather underwater.

“It’s not the beach itself, but what [lies nearby] in the sea that earns it a place as one of the best beaches in Southeast Asia,” states a portion of the article.

“The star attraction are the many sardines that gather near Panagsama Beach,” it added.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) shared the CNT feature on its official Facebook page.

“This recognition praises the rugged beach’s natural beauty as well as its extraordinary underwater treasures, renowned for the sardine run that gather near Panagsama Beach, with schools of millions of fish moving together in a fascinating display,” the posting states.

DOT also encouraged travelers to explore Moalboal, highlighting Panagsama Beach as a top destination in the Philippines for beach and underwater adventure seekers.

This incredible natural phenomenon where large numbers of sardines swim in groups can be witnessed year-round, with best seasons to visit during the months from November to April.

Amer Gabutero, a local diver and videographer of free dives in Moalboal, told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2024, that tourists enjoy various water activities, especially the sardine run.

Other activities

Aside from the sardine run, he said visitors can also snorkel and observe the vibrant and diverse marine life.

“Nindot kay’ng Panagsama Beach kay diha nato makita ang million of sardines and then also the turtles and corals,” said Gabutero.

(Panagsama Beach is really nice as we can see millions of sardines and then also the turtles and corals.)

The coral reef plunges steeply into the sea about 100 feet from the shore, reaching depths of up to 230 feet .

Both locals and tourists do not need to dive deep to see the sardines, as they are easily visible 20 meters from the shallow waters and can be done for free.

Price range

While a tour guide is not required, local diving centers and rentals are available nearby.

Goggles and snorkeling gear range from P50 to P100 per day, while freediving fins cost around P200 a day.

Fe Louies Anonas, who visited the site and personally witnessed the sardine-run in July shared in a separate interview that it was her first time yet she highly recommends it to other visitors.

“It was my first time. Naturally, I felt nervous but the tour guides were fun. They always asked if we were still okay. They made our experience memorable,” she said.

Hiring a tourist guide is optional. On Anonas’ end, she had to pay a P1,700 per head package which included the environmental fee, mask and snorkel, short and long fins and the freediving guide fee.

Other inclusion of the sardine-run dive, which takes two to three hours is a photographer or safety guide, free use of locker and photos or videos during the dive.

Transportation

Panagsama Beach is located in Barangay Basdiot.

Travel time from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport going to Panagsama Beach takes three hours and 105 kilometers away from the island of Lapu-Lapu via private car.

For bus transportation from the South Bus Terminal in Cebu City, it will take roughly three hours. Regular fees for non-air conditioned bus tickets costs P170, while an air-conditioned bus ride costs P210.

Tourists could also hail tricycle’s for only P20 per head in Moalboal to Panagsama Beach and P50 to P100 for habal-habal. / DPC