Pangan-an-Sabang boardwalk underway

AN INITIAL budget of P130 million has been earmarked for the construction of a boardwalk bridge connecting the main island of Olango to its neighboring islet in Barangay Pangan-an, Lapu-Lapu City.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, in an interview on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, with SunStar Cebu’s online news and commentary program, “Beyond the Headlines,” said that the City has already acquired the budget and is now in the process of implementing it.

The project is funded through the office of Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Cindi King-Chan with a budget allocation of P300 million.

Chan said they already have an endorsement from the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) and are now submitting the forms to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for approval.

He said that the Pangan-an-Sabang boardwalk project requires a DENR clearance since it passes through protected areas.

“We are processing the papers. There’s already an endorsement from PAMB, we just have to present it to the secretary and wait for the approval. It’s already funded, it has a stand-by budget, it’s just a matter of implementation,” said Chan in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The boardwalk project has a length that stretches from 2.3 to 2.8 kilometers that will link the small island, in Barangay Pangan-an to the southern part of mainland Olango in Barangay Sabang, said Chan.

The bridge, with a width of three meters, will also be constructed around two meters off sea level for small boats to pass through underneath.

The Pangan-an-Sabang bridge will also feature shaded viewing decks placed at 500-meter intervals.

Once finished, Chan highlighted that the boardwalk-type bridge will provide convenience and safety to the residents, especially during emergencies.

Accessibility of the students living in Olango, who also have a difficult time crossing the sea, is being prioritized in the completion of the project.

In October 2022, the bridge’s building plans were outlined in City Council Resolution 16-0521-2022.

Olango Island has six satellite islets namely Camungi, Caubian, Caohagan, Gilutongan, Nalusuan, Pangan-an and Sulpa. / DPC