Pangi water source in Moalboal continues to worry residents

Palca said that on February 9, around 11 p.m., a caretaker of MWD noticed a sudden land movement in the area where the source is located.

“Mura og dunay movement nahitabo sa ilalom sa yuta (Something happened underneath the ground). That was last February 9, 2024, at around 11 p.m. According sa caretaker nga misaka ang tubig sa sapa sa Pangi location,” said Palca.

Noting that the problem has not yet been solved, the MWD issued an announcement on Monday, February 19, 2024, saying it is investigating what caused the dirty water.

“Lubog ang tubig migawas sa tinubdan. Kami nag-imbestigar ug hangtud karun unsa gyud ang hinungdan sa pagkalubog (The water that comes out from the source is not clear. We are investigating what causes it),” MWD said.

But Palca said that not all areas in Moalboal are experiencing the problem, since the other barangays are getting their water from Busay.

The management of MWD is hoping that the quality of water would turn normal within this week.

In the meantime, it advised the public to boil the water for safety before drinking.

Asked for comment, James Alfred Miano, who is renting a boarding house in Moalboal, said he resorted to using mineral or distilled water to ensure their safety.

“Tin-aw to una, pwede ma gamit pang luto, pero karon di na. Mag mineral (filtered water) na lang para safe,” he said.

Jarean Gorrero, 24, a resident of Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal, found it challenging to find a safe drinking water, noting that some water refilling stations in their area were closed.

“Nag close kay na makaguba og filter daw, ma dak-an na noon sa gasto sila,” said Gorrero.

Another resident who asked not to be named confirmed to Sunstar Cebu the closure of some water refilling stations in Barangay Basdiot.

“Nagpahapit mi og three ka gallon nga mineral unya didtu pa jud sa Badian,” he said.

A foreigner who has been living in Moalboal for more than three years also shared to SunStar her experience as a person who has a “sweat eczema.”

Eczema is a condition that causes skin to become dry, itchy and bumpy. It worsens when dirty water is used.

“I measured the PH level on the water two days ago and the test was showing that the PH is between 9 and 10 on the PH scale. So too high PH, alkaline. I have tested the water here many times before and then it was at 7 on the PH scale,” she said.

She said she has been testing the PH level of the water since she made her soap for her skin condition. (CDF)