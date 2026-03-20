Pangilinans offer diesel discount in Silang

AMID rising fuel prices driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions, actor Donny Pangilinan and his parents, Anthony Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa, are offering a diesel discount at their family-run gas station in Silang, Cavite.

Starting March 17, 2026, diesel will be priced P3 lower than the prevailing rate at their station in South Forbes.

The move aims to help ease the burden on motorists as prices are projected to climb as high as P114 per liter, according to the Department of Energy.

In an Instagram post, Anthony Pangilinan said the initiative was suggested by his son, who is also his business partner.

“Let’s all do what we can, while we can, for as long as we are able,” he said. (JMT)