Panglao recovery hit by flight, visa concerns

PANGLAO, Bohol is seeing a noticeable rise in tourists in the last quarter of 2023, and resorts in the area hope the trend will continue in 2024.

BE Grand Resort Bohol president and chief executive officer (CEO) Grant Benedicto said they have recorded an increase in Korean and Taiwanese guests, although he did not disclose the numbers

for these.

However, the entry of Chinese tourists from mainland China remains slow. Benedicto said Chinese tourists used to be among the topmost groups visiting the resort pre-pandemic.

“We are not at pre-pandemic levels. Pre-pandemic was really very good. To get to that level, we might take more time. The other industries need to support the hotel industry. Take, for example, flights. If flights do not go back to pre-pandemic level, we also can’t go back to pre-pandemic level,” said Benedicto in a media conference on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

The CEO added there have been reports on issues with the release of visas for tourists, which they see as another reason why tourism can’t return to the pre-pandemic level yet.

The resort’s chief operating officer, Nova Noval, said the Department of Foreign Affairs should help address these matters if the goal of the country is to bring more tourists in the coming months.

The resort execs said if there are more flights to Panglao and more tourist visas granted, the return of the island’s vibrant tourism economy will not be far off.

International events

BE Grand Resort Bohol hopes to facilitate the increase in tourism on the island by holding more international events.

Noval said this year alone, they held at least five international events in the resort’s Grand Convention Center, which currently holds the title of the largest single-floor convention center in Panglao. The convention center can comfortably accommodate 1,000 people.

The most recent international event was the Bohol Flower Festival and Fashion Show attended by over 20 designers from all over the globe.

The Tour de Cebu and Bohol International Marathon also stirred the local economy.

Noval said international events serve as economic drivers for Panglao because international guests will stay in the many resorts and accommodations, eat at the local restaurants, and patronize the local shops and businesses.

They target to hold more local and international events in 2024 to spur economic activity on the island.

Panglao Mayor Edgardo Arcay told the media Saturday that the town is ready to support the tourism industry.

“It is imperative that we maintain peace and order if we want more tourists in our town,” said Arcay in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The mayor said the town will improve its infrastructure such as road network and government facilities to support the resorts and hotels in Panglao.

He also assured that the local government continues to work with the Department of Tourism to boost the entry of Panglao’s tourists.

“We are ready for more tourists,” said the mayor.