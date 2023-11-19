Panthers outpace Jaguars in OT

THE University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers got the best of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in overtime, 63-55, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate basketball tournament on Saturday, Nov 18, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Wingman Winston Bingil scorched USJ-R’s defense for 33 points, including a long three-pointer with seconds left in regulation that tied the match at 53-all to send it

to overtime.

USJ-R held a 53-50 lead but their inability to secure the defensive rebound cost them. After Jasper Lumingkit missed a layup, USPF guard Neon Chavez grabbed the offensive board and found an open Bingil, who didn’t hesitate to launch and make the

game-tying triple.

The Jaguars had a shot at winning the game in regulation but Elmer Echavez missed before time expired to send the game to overtime.

In the other college game, the Southwestern University-Phinma Cobras defeated the Verallo College Blue Dragons, 69-47.

In the high school matches, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons slayed the SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles, 71-61, to improve to 6-3 in the team standings.

Lybron James Lamo led CEC with 23 points, while Xerxes Yael Duran and Caelan Mack each added 13 points apiece.

The loss pulled the Magis Eagles down to 7-2. Jared Bahay scored 26 points for Ateneo de Cebu.

Meanwhile, the USJ-R Baby Jaguars edged the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers, 58-52, to rise to 7-1, good for the second spot in the standings.