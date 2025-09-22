Panthers regain footing

AFTER a heartbreaking loss to defending champions UV Green Lancers last week, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers bounced back with a convincing 68–56 victory over the University of the Philippines–Cebu (UP-Cebu) Fighting Maroons in the 25th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) men’s basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.

Paulo Dalumpines, a shifty point guard, led the Panthers with 14 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and two steals. Janjan Peteros provided strong support with 16 points, six rebounds, and two steals.

Coach Alelu Flores’ Panthers started hot and never gave the Fighting Maroons enough breathing room. USPF posted its largest lead at 34–14 in the second quarter and never looked back.

For UP Cebu, Andrew Padilla finished with 15 points, while Wenraye Sarol added 14, as the Fighting Maroons dropped to 0–2.

In the other collegiate matchup, the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs also notched their second win after routing the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 68–51.

Team captain Kenneth Babalcon led the Cheetahs with 13 points, while Jhon Loufred Diamante chipped in 11, helping Benedicto improve to 2–0.

Just last week, the Cheetahs also pulled off a surprise win against the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, underscoring their solid start this season.

Serafin Duarte led CIT-U with 13 points. The Wildcats are now under the mentorship of former PBA mainstay Donbel Belano.

In the high school division, defending champions Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles kicked off their campaign in dominant fashion by defeating the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 69–57.

Henry Kristoffer Suico led SHS-AdC to victory with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals. He was supported by second-year guard Ian Kent Basa with 14 points, while rookie Gabriel Cabibihan contributed 10 markers, two rebounds, three assists, two steals, and

one block.

Despite losing several key players who graduated, the Magis Eagles showed they still possess the heart and spirit of a true champion. SHS-AdC dominated the inside game, outscoring USJ-R 36–24 in the paint, and capitalized on second-chance opportunities with a 20–6 advantage.

For the Jaguar Cubs, Krstc Da Silva stood out with 17 points and eight rebounds.

In the other high school match, the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs overwhelmed the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 77–57. / JBM