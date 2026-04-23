Pantino cruises to R16

MANILA – Cebuano fifth seed Arthur Craig “Iggy” Pantino earned a seat in the Round of 16 following a 6-0, 6-2 victory over France Vhielle Dilao on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, in the Philta Men’s National Open at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Pantino, who debuted at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand after winning the Gentry Open, will meet Elvin Joseph Geluz, who ousted No. 11 Loucas Fernandez, 6-1, 6-3.

Earlier, top seed and defending Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) Open champion Alberto Lim Jr. clobbered John Jeric Accion, 6-0, 6-0, to advance against Rafa Monte de Ramos, who beat Adrian Cagitla, 6-2, 6-2.

Meanwhile, No. 13 Lance Jacob Fernandez of the University of the Philippines defeated the University of the East’s Kyle Andrei Saga, 6-3, 6-2, to advance in the Group A event supported by Tecnifibre and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Fernandez will be up against fourth seed Vicente Alberto Anasta, who prevailed over RJ Dela Fuente, 7-5, 6-2.

Seventh seed Nilo Ledama, No. 8 Ronard Joven, No. 9 Jarell Edangga, No. 10 Josshua Kinaadman, No. 15 Francis Alcantara, qualifier Jeremiah Tomacruz, and unseeded Noel Damian Jr. also moved to the next round of the tournament offering 1000 Philta ranking points and P350,000 in cash to the champion.

“It’s good to be back and see my fellow tennis players,” Alcantara said after winning over Steffano Gurria, 6-0, 6-1.

Alcantara, the country’s No. 1 doubles player, is busy competing abroad for the last four years.

The Cagayan de Oro native will face the winner between third seed John Benedict Aguilar and Alysson Cabanilla.

“No expectations, I’m just here to enjoy and have fun,” Alcantara, a member of the national team, said. / PNA