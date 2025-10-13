Pantino sails into third round at Gentry Open

MANILA – Arthur Craig Pantino blanked Klyde Lagarde, 6-0, 6-0, to reach the third round of the Gentry National Open Tennis Championships at Colegio San Agustin in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.

Pantino, a quarterfinalist at the Philippine Columbian Association Open last week, will next face RJ dela Fuente.

No. 1 Alberto Lim Jr., No. 2 Eric Jed Olivarez and No. 4 John Benedict Aguilar also advanced along with Jarell Edangga, who ousted fifth seed John Kendrick Bona, 6-3, 6-2.

Lim walked over Richard Bautista; Olivarez prevailed over John Christopher Sansona, 6-2, 6-0; and Aguilar outplayed Miguel Iglupas, 6-4, 6-3.

Other winners were No. 6 Ronard Joven, No. 7 Nilo Ledama, No. 8 Loucas Julian Fernandez, No. 9 Charles Kinaadman, No. 10 Eric Jay Tangub and veteran Patrick John Tierro.

In the women’s singles, No. 6 Tennielle Madis trounced Erynne Francesca Ong, 6-1, 6-0, to join No. 1 Mikaela Vicencio, No. 2 Tiffany Claire Nocos, No. 3 Elizabeth Abarquez, No. 5 Nina Angeline Alcala, and Stefi Marithe Aludo in the second round.

The Gentry Open, in partnership with Palawan Pawnshop National Tennis Championships, offers P2 million in cash prizes.

The men’s singles champion will get P300,000 and the runner-up P150,000.

In the women’s division, the singles champion and runner-up will receive P100,000 and P50,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Gavin Kraut drubbed Inigo Ignacio, 6-0, 6-0, to forge a boys’ U18 quarterfinal showdown with Khean Karl Nuñez, who eliminated No. 8 Ole Martin Paulseen, 6-2, 6-2.

Also advancing were No. 2 Brendan Zachary Morales, No. 3 Julio Yñigo Naredo, No. 4 Jade Laurente, No. 5 Krelz Jan Gecosala, No. 6 Aeshaun Beauel Gomez and Kean Sebastian Enriquez.

In the girls’ U18 division, the quarterfinalists are No. 1 Ayl Xyza Gonzaga, No. 2 Cadee Jan Dagoon, No. 3 Izebelle Maria Camcam, No. 4 Dania Bulanadi, No. 5 Vania Parawan, No. 7 Francine Madeliene Wong, No. 8 Athena Zhia Liwag and Ella Mae Paglaluan. / PNA