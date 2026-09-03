Panuayan, Beltran collide

FORMER Philippine national team member John Paul Panuayan will look to bounce back from the first loss of his pro career when he takes on Crisaldy Beltran in an eight-round main event of “Kumbati sa Kapitolyo” on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at the Cebu Provincial Capitol.

Panuayan turned pro only last year and got off to a great start, winning his first four fights against Mario Bersano, Rodelyn Perez, Jay Clyde Langahin, and Erwin Banta.

However, he finally met his match after losing to Angelo Beltran by unanimous decision on April 26 in General Santos City.

Beltran, on the other hand, is also a former member of the national team and has fought internationally at the youth level.

After winning his first five professional bouts, Beltran lost his last two fights, falling to Ricky Cristobal and then to Japanese boxer Keita Kubotera.

Panuayan has a 4-1 win-loss record with four knockouts, while Beltran stands at 5-2 with four knockouts.

In the undercard, undefeated Mark Gil Gandi (5-0, 1 KO) locks horns with Kian Bahian (4-2-2, 1 KO), while Jubert Cahimat (4-1, 1 KO) faces Eduard Troy Gamalo (4-3-1, 2 KOs).

Hard-hitting John Paul Gabunilas (11-4, 8 KOs) takes on Michael Adolfo (6-8, 3 KOs), unbeaten Eric Binoya (3-0, 2 KOs) trades punches with Dariel Diamante (2-3-2), and Francis Jay Diaz (8-14-1, 1 KO) slugs it out with Justine Trazo (3-0, 1 KO).

Before the pro fights, the card also features 25 amateur bouts. / EKA