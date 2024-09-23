Paocc: Lucky South 99 owner among those charged in Lapu Pogo raid

THE Senate hearing last week revealed that one of the owners of Lucky South 99, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo), is among 17 individuals charged with human trafficking for operating an illegal Pogo hub in Lapu-Lapu City.

In the same inquiry, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Paocc) disclosed that other foreign nationals operating illegal Pogo activities in Cebu Province still need to be apprehended.

Paocc spokesman Winston John Casio identified Zhao Long, also known as “Xiao Long,” as one of the heads of Lucky South 99, which allegedly operated a scam farm in Porac, Pampanga that was raided on June 4.

“The one we filed charges against, Zhao Long, is actually one of our subjects, a person of interest in Lucky South 99. He was the one we were following, and they were the ones we caught and charged here in Lapu-Lapu,” Casio said during the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

According to Casio, several witnesses have pointed out that Zhao is one of the owners and operators of the Lucky South 99 who eventually escaped.

Cassandra Li Ong, secretary and treasurer of Whirlwind Corp., the real estate company that leased its compound to Lucky South 99, said during the Senate hearing that she did not know Zhao when asked by Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

The Paocc presented a video in which a former Filipino administrative assistant at Lucky South 99 said she and other employees left Manila on June 8 or 9, 2024, for Cebu.

She said a building in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, housed about 200 workers from the Pogo hub in Porac.

She also revealed that her team leader, “Jordan,” told her she needed to accompany the team to Cebu so she could receive her salary.

In previous reports, SunStar Cebu learned that the employees, mostly foreigners, were transferred to a subdivision in Mandaue City, then eventually moved to barangays of Soong and Agus in Lapu-Lapu City, where authorities finally uncovered the alleged Pogo hub on Aug. 31.

Authorities apprehended 169 foreign nationals at the Tourist Garden Hotel compound in Lapu-Lapu City for immigration law violations.

However, Casio revealed that about 300 individuals were initially transported from Clark International Airport to Cebu, suggesting that some evaded capture.

“There are still other foreign nationals operating within the Province of Cebu that we need to apprehend,” Casio said.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional anti-money laundering charges expected against the foreign incorporators. A separate incident involving an attempt to smuggle P8 million in cash from the Tourist Garden Hotel was also reported.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has formed a five-member team to investigate the possible involvement of Lapu-Lapu City local government executives in the illegal Pogo activities. / DPC