Papal Nuncio to attend Danao’s Karansa Festival

DANAO City in northern Cebu will mark a historic moment on Sunday, September 21, 2025, as Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown visits the city for the first time to join the grand festival in honor of its patron saint, Santo Tomas de Villanueva.

Brown, the Pope’s representative to the Philippines, will attend the festivities as Archbishop Jose Palma presides over the Holy Mass.

The Archdiocese also announced another festival first -- an orchestrated grand choir of 80 members, set to elevate the celebration with solemn hymns and music.

"We are so blessed that the Papal Nuncio will visit in the time of the jubilee year 2025," said PJ Balasabas, St. Tomas de Villanueva Parish-Davao.

The street dance will start at 1 p.m. from Danao City Hall to Ramon Durano Sr. Sports Complex. It will be followed by the grand ritual showdown and Karansa Festival Queen competition at 6 p.m.

The Karansa grand ritual dance showcases its distinctive four-step dance ritual, featuring performers in vibrant costumes accompanied by lively drumbeats.

Winners will get P300,000 for the first placer, P200,000 for the second placer, and P100,000 for the third placer. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)