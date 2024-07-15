Paraase tops anew

Asia Paraase bagged another gold medal for Central Visayas as she conquered the secondary girls’ 1,500-meter run in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday, July 14.

Paraase answered the starting gun with the speed of a cheetah and steadily left her opponents behind on her way to the finish line.

Tears of joy started rolling down her cheeks as she inched closer to victory, touching the tape in 4:51.61 for the gold medal.

Her closest pursuer, Mary Jane Pagayon of Davao, came in 10 seconds later (5:01.74), while Rica Rile of Bicol settled for the bronze with a time of 5:06.56.

Paraase tearfully offered a thanksgiving prayer minutes after the race.

In the elementary girls’ 1500-meter race, Region 8 athletes Joyce Panganoron and Ashley Louise Aldiano ran away with the gold and silver medals for Eastern Visayas with times of 4:59.19 and 5:06.66, respectively.

Regilyn Valente of Cagayan Valley got the bronze medal with a 5:07.03 clocking.

Francis Gabriel Batican of Eastern Visayas grabbed the gold in the elementary boys’ contest with a time of 4:37.35.

Mark Anthony M. Domingo of Ilocos clocked the race in 4:39.20 for the silver medal and Luigi H. Esog of Western Visayas finished in 4:39.91 for the bronze.

In the secondary boys’ race, Randy Degolacion of the National Capital Region won the gold medal in 4:04.85, while Jerico Cadag of Soutern Tagalog Calabarzon secured the silver after with a 4:06.87 finish.

Erik Jay S. Pensahan of Northern Mindanao took the bronze medal with a time of 4:08.17.

Aaron Prince Angeles and Francis Allen Sillar of NCR respectively, clinched the gold and silver medals, both having a bar clearance of 3.80 meters.

In the 4×400 meters relay for elementary, Eastern Visayas won the gold medals in both boys and girls cateroy with times of 3:49.05 and 4:12.33, respectively.

Calabarzon bagged the gold medal in the secondary boys’ 4x400 meters relay (3:20.51), while NCR conquered the girls’ competition with a 3:54.35 clocking. / via Ayisha Nicolo Lungayan, Marc Lorenz P. Emeterio & Johari Datu, Junior Journos