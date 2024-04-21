Paradero knocks down Malupangue

TWO-time world title challenger Robert Paradero broke his losing skid following a fourth-round stoppage of Charlie Malupangue last Saturday night, April 20, 2024, in the main event of ATK Promotions’ “Bakbakan sa Masbate” at the Cataingan Sports Center in Cataingan, Masbate.

Paradero sent Malupangue to his knees with a vicious shot to the body in the fourth. Referee Eddie Nobleza put an end to the fight at the 2:59 mark of the fourth.

“I’m very happy that I finally got a win and that my self-confidence is back,” said Paradero after the fight. “I thank all the Masbatenos especially Gov. Antonio Kho (the event’s promoter) for giving me the opportunity. I hope I keep on winning because I really want to be a world champion.”

Paradero was once one of the country’s most promising fighters. He fought for a world title twice. The 27-year-old Paradero got his first crack at a world title in 2021 and lost to fellow Filipino Vic Saludar by a split decision for the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) minimumweight belt in Biñan City. He immediately got a second world title shot the same year and lost to WBA minimumweight super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong by a fifth-round technical knockout in Thailand.

Paradero then lost five of his next seven fights, wherein the other two wins ended in a draw.

With the win, Paradero improved to 19-7-2 with 13 knockouts, while Malupangue dropped to 9-12-4 with six knockouts.

In the undercard, Cebuano Sherwin Dacullo (4-0-1, 2 KOs) defeated Zandy Padiran (3-6-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in their rematch, Yulie Hindoy (3-1, 2 KOs) outclassed veteran Jerry Tabago (3-15-1) by unanimous decision and Adam Datu (1-0, 1 KO) scored a second round stoppage of Christian Salazar (1-6) in his pro debut. / EKA