Paralympian get P1M each

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. honored the Filipino athletes who participated in the recent Paris Paralympics in a simple ceremony at Malacañan Palace on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

The paralympians present during the event were para swimmers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom, para tracksters Cendy Asusano and Jerrold Mangliwan, para archer Agustina Bantiloc, and para taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin.

Each athlete received P1 million from the Office of the President. They were also presented with a presidential citation.

The awards were handed over by the President, together with Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and Philippine Paralympic Committee president Michael Barredo.

The President was also joined by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos and their sons, Vincent and Simon, during the ceremony.

The Paralympic Games were held in Paris, France, from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8, with over 4,000 athletes from 168 delegations worldwide participating.

In a separate ceremony in the Palace, the President also met with former national athlete and swimmer Akiko Thomson-Guevara, who was recently named an “Olympian for Life” by the World Olympians Association (WOA).

Apart from being a three-time Olympian, Thomson-Guevara was also the most accomplished Filipina swimmer in the Southeast Asian Games, having won eight gold medals in the biennial multi-sport meet between 1987 and 1993.

Born to an American father and Japanese mother, Thomson-Guevara was invited to join the Philippine national team when she was 10 years old. She was naturalized by virtue of Presidential Decree 1983 released in 1985 during the leadership of the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

On Aug. 26, National Heroes Day, Marcos hailed the Filipino paralympians, calling them a “symbol of hope” and inspiration for all Filipinos.

Gawilan, a seasoned para swimmer who has won several medals in the Asian Para Games, failed to reach the 200m individual medley final and only ranked sixth in the 400m freestyle in Paris.

Otom, considered one of the future stars of Philippine para sports, has shown great promise with her fifth-place finish in the women’s 50m butterfly at 45.78 seconds – her personal best – and sixth-place standing in the 50m backstroke at 44 seconds.

Asusano failed to medal in women’s javelin throw, but registered a personal best of 15.05 meters on her first try to place fourth overall at Stade de France.

Mangliwan, who bagged a number of medals from international competitions, finished eigth in the men’s 400m wheelchair racing in Paris.

Bantiloc, who has participated in numerous international tournaments and brought home medals, showcased her skill and determination but lost to Brazil’s Karla Gogel, 127-143, in the opening knockout round at Les Invalides.

Ganapin, who has earned accolades for his performances and is a key figure in promoting para taekwondo in the country, also failed in his bid as he lost to Azerbaijan’s Abulfaz Abuzarli, 9-12, in the men’s 80kg quarterfinals at Grand Palais.

These athletes have not only excelled in their respective sports but have also inspired many with their dedication and perseverance. Their achievements at the 2024 Paris Paralympics are a testament to their hard work and the support they have received from the Philippine sports community. / PCO with PNA