PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games open at Place de la Concorde on Wednesday evening (Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, PH time).

This is the first time that France has hosted the Paralympic Summer Games and also the first time that a Paralympics opening ceremony has taken place outside a stadium, in the heart of the host city.

The athletes paraded from the bottom of the Champs-Elysees and made their way around the stage area, greeted by the Phryges, mascots of

the Games.

The opening ceremony with the theme “Paradox” told the story of two groups moving from discord to concord.

“The aim of this ceremony is to change the way we look at people with disabilities, and to oppose all preconceived opinions on these issues, but not in a vain and sterile opposition,” said Thomas Jolly, artistic director of the Paris 2024 ceremonies.

About 4,400 athletes from a record 168 delegations will participate in the 11-day competition across 22 sports starting Friday, with Eritrea, Kiribati, and Kosovo making their Paralympic debuts.

Since the Rio Games in 2016, a team of refugees has taken part in both Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This time in Paris, eight athletes and one guide runner will compete as part of the largest-ever Refugee Paralympic Team. They are based in six countries and will compete across six sports.

Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, gave a speech to welcome the athletes.

“Even if all your life stories are unique, you have often lived with people listing all the things you are unable to do. Until the day you first entered a sports club. On that day, you understood that sport would not impose any limits. On that day, you understood that sport would never put you in a box. Like all athletes, you trained, you sweated, you failed and you got back up again. And you became the great champions that we are honored to have with us tonight.” / AP