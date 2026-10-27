Paranormal expert warns against ‘Spirit of the Glass’

PARANORMAL expert Ed Caluag has warned people who enjoy playing “Spirit of the Glass” about the potential dangers of the game.

Caluag said he had spoken to several people who claimed to have had unusual experiences while playing, particularly when they failed to complete the ritual.

“The problem is, you brought it back into the human realm. Where is it now? It is wandering around wherever you brought it because its intention is to communicate. What if you did not finish the ritual? What if you did not send it back?” Caluag said on the podcast “Think Talk Tea,” hosted by Kring Kim.

“You released it into the human realm. It is no longer inside the glass. It is no longer hidden there. The moment you removed your hands, that was when it got out. It is already here!” the paranormal expert added. / TRC