Paras eyes IBF No. 2 slot

FORMER world title challenger Vince Paras is closing in on a world title shot as he faces Ricardo Malajika in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title eliminator for the No. 2 ranking on Nov. 29, 2025, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Paras is also challenging Malajika for his International Boxing Organization (IBO) super-flyweight belt.

Since losing his third fight against Hiroto Kyoguchi, Paras won three straight bouts. He stopped Anthony Gilbuela in the third round, Mohammed Shamim also in the third, and Sarawut Thawornkham in the fourth.

Paras challenged Kyoguchi for the latter’s IBF minimumweight strap in 2018 in Japan, but lost by unanimous decision. That fight sparked a rivalry between Paras and Kyoguchi.

The 26-year-old Paras got his rematch with Kyoguchi last year in South Korea, this time at the heavier flyweight division. Paras got the better of Kyoguchi and beat him by unanimous decision. They had an immediate rematch that same year and Kyoguchi walked away with a close majority decision in the trilogy.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Malajika is a winner of eight straight contests. In that span, he won two IBO belts in different weight divisions.

He won the IBO super-flyweight strap via unanimous decision over Kevin Luis Mendoza in 2023 and the flyweight title with a second-round knockout of Jackson Chauke earlier this year.

Malajika is coming off a fifth-round technical knockout of Filipino contender Jayson Mama last Aug. 9 in South Africa.

Paras is currently ranked fourth by the IBF in the super-flyweight division, while Malajika is rated No. 8. The winner will move up to No. 2, positioning himself behind Andrew Moloney for a future shot at the IBF super-flyweight belt, which is currently wrapped around the waist of Willibaldo Garcia.

Paras is 24-3-1 with 18 knockouts, while Malajika is 16-2 with 12 knockouts. / EKA