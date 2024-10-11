Paras set to settle score with Kyoguchi on Oct. 13

VINCE Paras aims to end his rivalry with nemesis Hiroto Kyoguchi by securing a convincing win in their third meeting on Oct. 13, 2024, at the Yokohama Budokan in Yokohama, Japan.

“He’s ready for this fight. I think he will beat Kyoguchi more convincingly this time,” Paras’ handler, Sanman Promotions CEO JC Manangquil, told SunStar Cebu. “I think he’ll win by either a clear decision or by knockout.”

Paras was an undefeated 19-year-old prospect when he first met Kyoguchi in 2018. He challenged Kyoguchi for the latter’s International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight belt in Japan.

Kyoguchi, who was five years older, easily beat a relatively inexperienced Paras by a lopsided unanimous decision.

After six years, Paras and Kyoguchi once again crossed paths, this time in the flyweight division.

Paras, who was 25 years old and had more experience, defeated Kyoguchi by unanimous decision in their rematch in South Korea last May 11, 2024.

After just five months, Paras and Kyoguchi will have their much-anticipated trilogy.

Paras needs to win over Kyoguchi if he wants to continue his ascent in the division and earn a crack at a world title.

“We want to fight any of the world champions but our focus right now is Kyoguchi,” said Manangquil.

Paras is currently ranked No. 4 by the IBF, No. 6 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), and No. 13 by the World Boxing Council (WBC). He is also ranked No. 7 by the World Boxing Association (WBA) in the light-flyweight division.

Kyoguchi, on the other hand, is rated No. 8 by the IBF and No. 19 by the WBC.

Paras is 21-2-1 with 15 knockouts, while Kyoguchi is 18-2 with 12 knockouts.

Also featured in the same boxing card is three-division world champion Johnriel Casimero who will be taking on one-time world title challenger Saul Sanchez in the main event.

Casimero hasn’t fought for a year since a technical draw with fellow former world champion Yukinori Oguni on Oct. 12, 2023, in Japan.

Sanchez last saw action on July 12, 2024, when he defeated former ALA Boy Arthur Villanueva by unanimous decision in the US.

Casimero is 33-4-1 with 22 knockouts, while Sanchez is 21-3 with 12 knockouts. / EKA