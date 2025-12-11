Paras spotted dancing with Tyla at Manila after-party

A video of basketball player Kobe Paras with award-winning South African singer-songwriter Tyla has gone viral, drawing attention from fans online.

The clip was reportedly taken at the after-party of Tyla’s We Wanna Party Asia Tour stop in the Philippines on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, at a bar in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

In a video posted by a netizen, Kobe and Tyla can be seen dancing closely. Tyla rose to global fame for her hit “Water.” Basketball player Thirdy Ravena also appears in the clip.

Kobe’s last public relationship was with Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara. Recently, he was spotted holding hands with a non-showbiz woman. / TRC