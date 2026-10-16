Parcel delivery rider killed in road collision in Dumanjug

A PARCEL delivery rider died after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming dump truck in Sitio Ecotech, Barangay Liong, Dumanjug, Cebu at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

The victim was identified as Jeff Rhey Asuque, a resident of Barangay Lawaan.

The dump truck involved in the collision was registered to QM Builders and driven by Joseph Pulgo, a resident of Barangay Tapon.

Pulgo was accompanied by heavy equipment operator Dexter Timonio.

Based on the responding police officers’ investigation, the motorcycle and the dump truck were traveling in opposite directions when the collision occurred.

The dump truck was reportedly traveling at high speed and encroached into the motorcycle’s lane, causing the crash.

Due to the force of the impact, the dump truck continued moving and crashed through a concrete fence topped with barbed wire before plowing into banana trees along the roadside. The extent of the damage had yet to be determined.

Asuque was taken to Barili District Hospital but was declared dead due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Pulgo is currently under police custody and is expected to face a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property. (JDG)