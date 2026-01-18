Pardo’s waist-deep woes call for urgent flood action

RECURRING flooding continues to disrupt daily life in parts of Cebu City’s Pardo district, where residents and motorists face unsafe conditions during heavy rainfall. The situation is particularly severe along L. Gabuya St. in Barangays Cogon Pardo and Basak Pardo; floodwaters there have reached waist-deep levels, hampering mobility and posing significant risks to public safety.

Legislative action

In response, Councilor Harry Eran has filed a resolution at the Cebu City Council seeking to include the Tagunol Creek flood control project in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) priority funding program. Tagunol Creek serves as the principal outfall for floodwaters originating from the mountain areas and upper barangays of the Pardo district.

The resolution emphasizes that ensuring the creek’s capacity is “critical to protect lives, property and public safety,” especially for downstream communities.

Overcoming implementation barriers

A longstanding obstacle to the project has already been resolved: informal settler families previously occupying the project area have been relocated. According to the measure, this relocation has “removed a major impediment to the completion of the flood control works, enabling unobstructed project implementation.”

Impact on commerce and transport

Despite this progress, perennial flooding continues to paralyze the area. During heavy rains, L. Gabuya St. becomes impassable, causing “substantial disruption to residents, motorists, public transportation and commerce.”

Motorists: Forced to reroute or wait for hours for waters to recede.

Public transport: PUV (public utility vehicle) operators often suspend operations or increase fares due to necessary detours.

Small businesses: Local shops report significant losses as customers avoid the flooded zones and deliveries are delayed.

A call for national support

The resolution describes the completion of the project as a “necessary, urgent and practical measure” to mitigate flooding and prevent loss of life. It underscores the DPWH’s mandate as the primary national agency responsible for flood control systems.

Citing the policy of local autonomy under the Local Government Code, the measure notes that national infrastructure affecting local ecological balance requires consultation and the support of the local sanggunian (council). This underscores the importance of a formal request from the City Council to the National Government.

The resolution concludes by requesting DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon to prioritize the project’s funding and calls for close coordination between the DPWH, the Cebu City government and affected barangays to ensure timely completion. (CAV)