Parents seek justice for murder of mall saleslady

THE parents of a saleslady in Cebu City mall who was discovered dead in her rented home around 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, in Sitio Laguna, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, are seeking justice about the passing of their daughter, Charina Relativo, 27, of Sitio Tipuso, Barangay Bulasa, Argao, Cebu.

Following the incident, the operatives of Inayawan Police Station 7 launched a hot pursuit operation.

They have identified Darren Alderson Tejano Cui, a 27-year-old resident of Bulacao, Pardo, as a person of interest in Relativo’s murder. (DVG)