Parents, students gather for Brigada Eskwela 2026

Kisha Nim / Babag National High School

BABAG National High School officially launched Brigada Eskwela on June 1, 2026, bringing together teachers, students, and barangay officials to prepare the school for the opening of classes.

Babag National High School-Senior High School (BNHS-SHS) head Nickjon Babatu-on expressed his gratitude to all participants who joined the activity.

Babatu-on said Brigada Eskwela is more than just cleaning and repairing facilities—it is a demonstration of unity and shared responsibility among teachers, parents, students, community members, and the local government. He said that through collective efforts, the school can provide a safer and more learning-friendly environment for students.

Grade 11 teacher Elena A. Sumalinog said Brigada Eskwela benefits both students and teachers by helping prepare classrooms and school facilities before the start of classes. She also noted that despite the limited number of volunteers on the first day, incoming Grade 12 students willingly assisted in classroom preparations.

Parent volunteer Marife C. Manigos, who joined the activity, said the program allows parents to contribute directly to improving the school while strengthening their partnership with educators.

Meanwhile, incoming Grade 11 Stem student Kierza Chernin B. Resuera expressed her eagerness for the program, saying she was happy to see students actively participating in cleaning activities, donation drives, and other volunteer efforts that benefit the school community.

Babag 1 Barangay Captain Eulogio Cesar Manayon said the barangay has a long-term commitment to supporting education through strengthened student safety programs, continued assistance for school activities, and awareness campaigns on community laws and ordinances.

Brigada Eskwela will run from June 1 to 5 in preparation for the start of classes on June 8.