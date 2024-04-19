Parian police probe man’s allegations that his partner deceived him at a motel

THE Parian police launched an inquiry into claims by a 25-year-old gay man that his partner whom he had spent time with at a motel on Sikatuna Street, Cebu City swapped his iPhone XR with another one.

According to France (real name withheld), that they checked in at around 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024, and when he woke up the next day at 4 a.m., his iPhone was already gone.

He, however, failed to identify the culprit as they were both drunk at the time of the incident.

France claimed to have met the man at a convenience store on Junquera Street, and the two of them had consumed two bottles of Kulafu before they decided to check into a motel.

The victim described the perpetrator as a fair-skinned man in his 30s with thin hair and a height of 5'4-5'5 feet.

He claimed that the staff at the motel had informed him that the offender was a frequent guest and that they advised him to report the incident to the police station in order to track him down.

One of the investigators at the Parian Police Station said that they will coordinate with the motel’s management to examine the CCTV footage in order to identify the culprit.

The victim hails from Zamboanga and comes to Cebu City to take a review for Civil Engineering board exam, which is supposed to take place on April 20 and 21.

He also worked as call center agent in IT Park.

The victim indicated he would not press charges against the offender and that all he wanted was his iPhone back. (AYB, TPT)