Parian urges discipline, installs CCTV to monitor estero

OFFICIALS of Barangay Parian appealed to residents of the village and the entire Cebu City to observe discipline to help keep the city’s waterways clean.
Members of the Barangay Parian Responders Team, led by Josephine Raffinan, conducted around 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, a cleanup drive at Estero de Parian, which was seen filled with garbage on Thursday, April 17. SunStar Cebu reported about the trash-filled estero, prompting action from the barangay.
In a statement posted on SunStar Cebu’s Facebook page, the barangay responders team said it will ensure that the estero will be kept clean from now on, stressing that the barangay officials have installed a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera to monitor and identify whoever will be dumping waste in the area.
“Naa pa mi plano para ma segurado na dili na jud ma pondohan og basura diria sa Estero de Parian. Amo sab ipahibalo na mag monitor na mi via CCTV sa Estero de Parian ug kung kinsa man ang makita nga mag labay diria, amo i-report ug pasakahan sa kaukolang sanctions,” said the team.
(We still have a plan to make sure that no more wastes will be dumped into the Estero de Parian. We would also like to announce that we will be monitoring via CCTV the Estero de Parian and whoever is seen dumping there will be reported and will be charged with the appropriate sanctions.)
It appealed to the people living near the estero not to throw their garbage into the river, but instead participate in keeping the area clean.
“We from Barangay Parian Responders Team, mo hangyo sa mga residents duol sa sapa nga ma konsensya ug mo participar sa pag maintain sa estero ug sa tibuok Sugbo para mag long last ang ing-aning situation,” the team said.
(We, from Barangay Parian Responders Team, appeal to the residents near the river to be conscientious and participate in maintaining the cleanliness of esteros in Cebu City to make its clean state long lasting.)
It also urged those who may want to help to report to the barangay whatever problem they may see affecting the residents in the village, so it will be given appropriate action.
Barangay Parian is led by its captain, Lucita Lazarte. The team vowed to monitor situation such as this.
“Among paningkamotan nga di na jud ni ma usab ug ma maintain ang kalimpyo,” the barangay responders team said.
(We will ensure that this (trash-filled estero) won’t be repeated and cleanliness will be maintained.) (LMY)