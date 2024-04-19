Parian urges discipline, installs CCTV to monitor estero

OFFICIALS of Barangay Parian appealed to residents of the village and the entire Cebu City to observe discipline to help keep the city’s waterways clean.

Members of the Barangay Parian Responders Team, led by Josephine Raffinan, conducted around 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2024, a cleanup drive at Estero de Parian, which was seen filled with garbage on Thursday, April 17. SunStar Cebu reported about the trash-filled estero, prompting action from the barangay.

In a statement posted on SunStar Cebu’s Facebook page, the barangay responders team said it will ensure that the estero will be kept clean from now on, stressing that the barangay officials have installed a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera to monitor and identify whoever will be dumping waste in the area.