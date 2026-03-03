Park Bom claims she was ‘used’ to shield Sandara Park in drug scandal

2NE1 member Park Bom claimed Tuesday, March 3, 2026, she was framed as a drug user to protect fellow member Sandara Park from a similar scandal.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Bom shared a handwritten letter alleging a massive cover-up by her former agency. She claimed the public narrative surrounding her 2010 medication controversy was a distraction.

“It is not a drug. I am an ADD patient, something called Attention Deficit Disorder," Bom said according to entertainment website Koreaboo's translation.

"Sandara Park was caught for drug abuse, and to cover that up, they turned the medication into something labeled as a drug scandal involving me,” she added.

The singer also directed her frustrations toward YG Entertainment leadership. She asked Yang Hyun-suk, Teddy, and CL to stop reporting her for allegedly exceeding prescribed dosages. Bom maintains she never abused her medication.