Park: Digital assets: The new financial infrastructure

Do you remember when the internet first appeared? How about smartphones? At the time of their advent, few people could imagine how profoundly they would impact civilization as we know it. Now, both have become integral parts of our daily existence that life without them seems almost unimaginable.

Now, we are standing at yet another threshold of massive transformation—this time in the world of finance. At the center of it all is the rise of digital assets.

Digital assets redefining the everyday life

Many still view digital assets—cryptocurrencies, tokens, and blockchain-based financial services—as risky or unfamiliar. But history tells us that every breakthrough technology begins that way. At first, only a few enthusiasts care; then, as access and awareness spread, it becomes part of everyone’s daily routine.

That’s precisely what is happening with digital assets today. Governments and global financial institutions around the world are already adopting blockchain, creating regulations, and developing Central Bank Digital Currencies. What was once seen as a speculative investment is now recognized as a structural shift—a redefinition of how global finance operates.

Digital assets are already among us

Some people may still think this has little to do with them, but digital assets are already embedded in our daily lives. The number of industries adopting blockchain grows so fast it’s nearly impossible to list them all, but here are a few of them:

1. International remittances

In countries like the Philippines—one of the world’s largest remittance markets—blockchain-based remittance systems are rapidly replacing traditional intermediaries. They offer lower fees, faster transfers and greater transparency, giving decentralized systems a clear advantage.

2. Mobile payments and shopping

People now use decentralized wallets in stores and spend their assets across countless online platforms. Payments in cryptocurrencies are accepted worldwide, often offering better returns and higher security than traditional banking.

3. Gaming and entertainment

The “play-to-earn” model has already been validated in many countries. Players earn digital assets while gaming, turning leisure into income and creating new economic ecosystems that blur the line between play and work. But this route could use a healthy dose of caution.

4. Agriculture and supply chain

Recording agricultural production and distribution on the blockchain ensures transparency and fairness—consumers can verify origins, and farmers receive just compensation.

Beyond finance, blockchain technology is becoming a tool for social transparency and equity.

How the pandemic accelerated blockchain adoption

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation more than any government policy ever could. Remote work, online meetings, and contactless payments became a way of life, pushing digital solutions deep into every sector. Blockchain and digital assets, once niche technologies, found a new purpose in serving the world’s unbanked and financially vulnerable populations.

Today, blockchain extends far beyond finance. It now powers real estate ownership systems, medical records, university diplomas, and even concert tickets—all of which are permanently recorded on the blockchain. The essence of “trustless trust”—a system where transparency replaces intermediaries.

The future has already begun

Every new technology begins with skepticism and resistance. Then it is tested by early adopters, refined through experience, and finally becomes the foundation everyone relies on. The internet did it. Smartphones did it. Now it’s the turn of blockchain and digital assets—the future of finance that promises security, inclusivity, and transparency.

The real difference lies in timing—those who prepare early and those who follow later. A lot of us missed the internet boom and the mobile revolution, so are we missing this one as well?

The age of digital assets has already arrived. Will you watch from the sidelines, or will you take part in it?