Park Min-young, Wi Ha-joon star in romance thriller 'Siren’s Kiss'

“SIREN’S KISS,” a Korean romance thriller starring Park Min-young and Wi Ha-joon, will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 2, 2026, streaming in the Philippines and more than 240 countries and territories.

The series follows Cha Woo-seok, played by Wi, an investigator assigned to a life insurance fraud case linked to a string of unexplained deaths. His investigation leads him to Han Seol-ah, portrayed by Park, an art auctioneer suspected of being connected to the cases. As Woo-seok digs deeper, his professional judgment becomes entangled with personal attraction, raising questions about Seol-ah’s true role in the deaths.

Park plays Seol-ah as the head auctioneer at a leading art auction house, known for her polished public image. Behind the facade, however, is a troubling pattern: every man romantically linked to her has died. The role marks a darker turn for Park, whose recent work has leaned toward drama and romance.

Wi stars as Woo-seok, an experienced investigator with a strong record in uncovering insurance fraud. His character is described as rational and methodical until his encounter with Seol-ah disrupts his objectivity and sense of control.

Directed by Kim Cheol-gyu, known for his work on “Flower of Evil” and “Celebrity,” the series blends crime investigation with psychological tension, centering on themes of obsession, trust and moral ambiguity.

“Siren’s Kiss” will release new episodes weekly beginning March 2.