Parking aide stabbed to death by neighbor

A PARKING aide was killed after he was stabbed by his neighbor, a motorcycle-for-hire driver, at 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, along Belgium Road in Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as Ralph Gregor, 42, who also lived in the area. He suffered stab wounds to the chest and other parts of his body.

Police identified the suspect as Roberto Sol Laude Jr., 43, also known as “Callman,” a habal-habal driver and neighbor of Gregor.

Argument over parking

Based on the investigation by Sawang Calero Police Station and statements from witnesses, Gregor and Laude had argued over vehicles parked along the roadside.

Laude reportedly complained that the vehicles had made the road too narrow for them to pass.

During the argument, Laude allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Gregor.

Laude’s daughter, who asked not to be identified, gave a different account. She said Gregor had threatened to get a firearm and shoot her father during the argument.

Fearing that Gregor would carry out the threat, Laude took a Batangas knife that he had placed inside the U-box of his motorcycle and waited for Gregor to return, his daughter said.

When Gregor returned, he was carrying two firearms, according to the daughter. She said Laude stabbed Gregor first, causing him to drop the firearms.

Victim dies at hospital

Gregor was rushed to Cebu City Medical Center aboard an e-bike because of the severity of his wounds. He was declared dead on arrival.

Laude fled the area aboard his motorcycle after the stabbing.

Sawang Calero Police Station immediately launched a manhunt for Laude.

Police arrested him at about 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Block 5 in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Laude will face a homicide complaint. His daughter’s claim of self-defense had not been established by police at the time of the report. / AYB