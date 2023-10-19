Parking attendant shot dead in Labangon

A PARKING attendant was shot and killed on Katipunan Street, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, around 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Police identified the victim as Niño Dignos Dacupa, 30, from Sitio Callejon in Barangay Labangon.

According to the information gathered by the Labangon police headed by Police Major Angelito Valleser, the victim was hanging by the road to facilitate parking of motorcycles when an unidentified person approached him and shot him in the head, killing him instantly.

It was learned that the victim had served three separate prison terms for theft.

An investigation is ongoing to identify the culprit and the motive in the incident. (DVG/TPT)