Parking lot attendant shot dead in Barangay Bulacao

A CARETAKER of a private parking lot was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman in Sitio Cabancalan 2, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City, past 10 a.m. Thursday, February 22, 2024.
The victim was identified as Juan Ordeñiza, a 63-year-old married man who lived in the said place.
Photo by Arnold BustamanteOrdeñiza's friend said that the victim bought liquor from a nearby store when someone approached him and shot him three times in the head and back on his way back to the parking lot.
An investigation is ongoing at the Inayawan Police Station to establish the motive in the incident. (AYB, TPT)