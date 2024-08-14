Parojinog members involved in Cebu City pawnshops robbery

FOUR of the robbers who carted away around P14 million worth of jewelry from two pawnshops in Cebu City on August 8, 2024 are members of the Parojinog Robbery Group, said police Wednesday, August 14.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, spokesperson sa Special Information Task Group, said they confirmed through the pieces of evidence they have gathered that four of those who robbed the pawnshops are members of the Parojinog Robbery Group, while the five others are “local boys” from Mindanao who are now residing in Cebu.

She said they may file the case against the suspects Wednesday, August 14, once all the documents needed are completed.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in an interview, said he is satisfied with the investigation being conducted by the Cebu City police, stressing that the cops have arrested one suspect and the robbers’ getaway vehicle has been recovered.

“I am satisfied with how the investigation goes. We already have a suspect. If you compare this to the last robbery, the investigation is more thorough and paspas karon. There is also case build-up, wala gidali-dali,” Garcia said.

He said his marching order to the police is to ensure a case build-up and there should be proper evidence and documentation, “so that when we file the case to the court, it's airtight and we can get a conviction.”

“We have to deter criminal elements from coming to Cebu, if indeed dili ni sila taga Cebu. The case has to reach its conclusion, a conviction, so that it will send notice to the entire world nga dili basta-basta ang Cebu City nga inyong ma-perpetrate og illegal acts,” said Garcia.

The getaway vehicle -- a gray Mitsubishi Adventure with plate number DAB 5200 -- was recovered by police in Zone Ahos, Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City Tuesday night, August 13.

The vehicle’s driver, identified as Marcial Ponesto, was also arrested.

Ponesto, a native of Lanao del Norte but was residing in Barangay Pagsabungan, admitted in an interview that he was just asked to get the vehicle in a motel in Talisay City and bring it to Barangay Paknaan.

The vehicle is now under the custody of the Carbon Police Station. (AYB/LMY)