Partial Cebu BRT operations set March 13; free rides still undecided

Also read: CBRT offers free rides for 1 year as initial operations begin March 13

Regular operations are expected to begin earlier the following day, possibly at 6 a.m., once the operational schedule is finalized by transport authorities.

The rollout is being implemented by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in coordination with the Cebu City Government, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7), and the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO 7) as part of the gradual introduction of the long-delayed mass transit system in Cebu City.

To facilitate the start of operations, median lanes along portions of Natalio Bacalso Avenue—from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Osmeña Boulevard—as well as along Osmeña Boulevard up to Fuente Osmeña Circle will remain closed to general traffic to accommodate the CBRT’s dedicated lanes.

Motorists have been advised to observe proper lane designations and follow traffic signs and personnel deployed in the area as adjustments to traffic flow are implemented.

Cebu City Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the City Council Committee on Transportation, said the rollout will finally allow the completed Package 1 corridor to be utilized by buses.

Pepito explained that under the current setup, buses will run from Il Corso to Cebu IT Park. However, portions of the route will operate under mixed traffic since dedicated lanes are only available within the completed Package 1 segment.

He noted that while this allows the system to begin operations, commuters may not yet fully experience the intended efficiency of a BRT system, which ideally operates without traffic interference.

Pepito said at least 17 buses are expected to operate initially. Although 30 units have been approved for the system, only 17 buses are currently ready for deployment.

The councilor earlier said rides may be offered for free under the Department of Transportation’s “Libreng Sakay” program.

Archival, however, clarified that the details of the free ride program are still being finalized.

Archival said he personally supports offering free rides to help commuters experience the new transport system, but noted that the program may only be implemented for a limited number of days.

“If it’s free, that means there will be no fare collected, but the bus suppliers will still shoulder fuel expenses,” Archival said.

Package 1 corridor to be utilized

Pepito said the upcoming rollout will allow the completed portion of the CBRT project to finally be used.

The initial implementation will utilize the corridor under Package 1, which includes dedicated bus lanes along key sections of the city’s major thoroughfares.

He explained that buses are expected to operate along a route from Il Corso to Cebu IT Park. However, only certain sections of the route will have dedicated lanes, particularly along the Package 1 corridor. Outside these sections, buses will run under mixed traffic alongside private and public utility vehicles.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and proper enforcement of the dedicated lanes, personnel from the Cebu City Transportation Office will be deployed along the corridor.

Their role will include managing traffic and ensuring that the dedicated CBRT lanes are used exclusively by buses operating under the system.

No formal launch

Officials also confirmed that there will be no ceremonial launch or formal program for the start of operations.

Instead, buses are expected to begin running immediately once the system is activated on March 13.

The rollout of the CBRT comes after the project experienced several years of delays, with multiple timelines for its completion and operation repeatedly pushed back.

The DOTr earlier reported that Package 1 of the CBRT project has reached around 97 percent completion, leaving only a small portion of the work unfinished.

The remaining tasks mainly involve punch-listing activities, final inspections, and minor adjustments to ensure that the system meets operational and safety standards before it is fully opened to the public.

The first operational stretch of the CBRT runs from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña Circle.

This corridor features dedicated median bus lanes, designated stations for passenger boarding and alighting, and modern buses intended to provide faster and more organized public transportation along one of Cebu City’s busiest road networks.

Transport officials earlier projected that once the system becomes fully operational, the CBRT could accommodate up to 34,000 passengers daily, offering commuters a more efficient alternative to conventional public transportation and helping ease congestion in key areas of the city.

However, the prolonged delays in the project’s implementation have affected its funding structure.

The World Bank, which had been a major financial partner of the project, earlier withdrew its funding support for Packages 2 and 3 after concerns were raised about the pace of the project’s progress.

Following this development, the national government has begun exploring alternative funding arrangements, including the possibility of implementing a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme to support the completion of the remaining components of the CBRT.

Despite these funding and implementation challenges, transport authorities have maintained that the initial portion of the system will proceed as planned. (CAV)