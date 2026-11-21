Meaningful change does not happen through one action or one organization alone. It happens when people, businesses, partners, and communities work together toward a shared goal.

For Watsons Philippines, sustainability is about making that shared effort part of everyday life. It means finding more responsible ways to operate, making better choices easier for customers, and using the company's reach to bring healthcare, opportunities, and support closer to communities.

In 2025, Watsons continued to strengthen its sustainability efforts across three key areas—planet, people, and products—driven by the collective efforts of its employees, customers, partners, suppliers, and communities.

Working together for the planet

Watsons continued to look for practical ways to reduce its environmental footprint while making sustainable practices more accessible to customers.

In 2025, the company expanded its solar energy initiatives, reaching 128 solar panels across stores and distribution centers nationwide. It also continued to grow its Greener Store program, converting all its BGC stores into Greener Stores and bringing the experience to Makati and Boracay.

Reducing waste was another important part of the effort. Through “Recycle for Rewards,” customers can bring clean, empty health and beauty containers to participating Watsons stores and receive a 10% discount voucher. The program makes recycling a little easier to fit into everyday routines while giving customers another reason to make more sustainable choices.

Meanwhile, “Trash to Cash” collected 26,508.50 kilograms of waste in 2025, equivalent to the weight of 18 compact cars and more than three times the program's initial 8,040-kilogram target.

For Watsons, these efforts are not just about reducing waste or using less energy. They are about making sustainability more tangible and achievable, giving customers more opportunities to take part through the choices they already make every day.

Caring for people and communities

Sustainability also means looking beyond environmental impact. For Watsons, it means helping create healthier communities and making opportunities more accessible to the people it serves.

Through “Alagang Pangkalusugan,” Watsons conducted eight medical missions in 2025 across Antipolo, Benguet, Cavite, Cebu, and Pagbilao, reaching 5,437 beneficiaries. The program also marked an important milestone with its first island medical mission in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, where 825 patients received healthcare services.

Watsons also continued its partnership with “Operation Smile Philippines,” now in its 12th year. In 2025, the partnership supported 125 free cleft lip and palate surgeries, meeting its annual target and bringing the total number of beneficiaries since 2013 to 2,404 across 22 communities.

Creating opportunities for people is another important part of the company's sustainability journey. Through its Pharmacy Assistant Apprenticeship Program, Watsons deployed 101 apprentices in 2025, helping create career opportunities for young women from financially challenged backgrounds.

The commitment also extends to its own people. Watsons continued to support employee wellbeing through wellness programs, including seven MindNation webinars attended by 3,301 employees, as well as eco-tours and cleanup activities that allowed employees to contribute to environmental initiatives.

Making better choices more accessible

Sustainability also shows up in the products customers choose and bring into their homes.

In 2025, Watsons added 341 new products to its “Sustainable Choices” assortment, bringing the total to 2,481 products available across its physical and online stores. Sustainable Choices sales participation also grew to 13.55%, up from 13.2% in 2024.

The assortment gives customers more options across better packaging, cleaner beauty ingredients, and refill, reuse, and replace choices. The goal is simple: make it easier for more Filipinos to make conscious choices without making sustainability feel complicated or out of reach.

Watsons is also working with its brand and supplier partners to encourage more sustainable practices across its products. Among its local Own Brand and Private Label products, 20.80% now use paper or sustainable materials in their packaging, while 10.20% have no PVC or use recycled plastic, exceeding the initial 8.5% target.

These efforts reflect an important shift: sustainability is not only about what happens behind the scenes. It is also about giving customers better choices on the shelves and helping them make decisions that align with a more sustainable lifestyle.

Hand in hand for good

The progress Watsons made in 2025 reflects what can happen when everyone plays a part.

It takes store teams and engineers to make operations greener. Employees and volunteers reach communities. Brands and suppliers develop better products and packaging. And it takes customers who are willing to choose, use, recycle, and support more sustainable alternatives.

Every solar panel installed, kilogram of waste collected, healthcare beneficiary reached, and sustainable product added to the shelves represents more than a number. Each one reflects people working together toward something bigger.

“Meaningful sustainability progress is built through shared effort. The milestones we achieved in 2025, from making our operations greener and bringing healthcare closer to communities to expanding more sustainable product choices, were made possible because our people, partners, and customers chose to work hand in hand. We are grateful to the store employees who bring these efforts to life every day, to our partners and suppliers who help us advance more sustainable solutions, and to our customers who continue to make conscious choices and take part in our initiatives. Their support reminds us that when we work together, even everyday actions can create meaningful impact,” said Danilo Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines.

As Watsons continues its sustainability journey, it remains committed to creating even more opportunities for people to take part—whether through a more conscious product choice, recycling an empty container, supporting a community initiative, or simply doing a little more for the planet and for others.

Because meaningful change does not have to start big. When we work hand in hand, everyday actions can add up to lasting impact.

Let's Do Good Together. (Sponsored Content)