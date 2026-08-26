Partnership brings digital commerce to Cebu MSMEs

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), TikTok Shop and Converge ICT Solutions Inc. have joined forces to expand digital commerce opportunities for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Visayas, starting with Cebu.

The tripartite partnership was launched through TikTok Shop’s Unlad Lokal program on Tuesday, Aug, 25, 2026, with Cebu serving as its first Visayas leg. The initiative combines DTI’s MSME development network, Converge’s connectivity capabilities and TikTok Shop’s discovery-led commerce platform and seller education resources.

DTI 7 Acting Regional Director Esperanza Melgar said the partnership aims to equip entrepreneurs with the tools and skills needed to participate effectively in the digital economy.

“We are not just getting entrepreneurs online, we are equipping them to thrive online,” Melgar said.

About 100 MSMEs joined the one-day program.

Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro, in her welcome remarks, said online platforms are opening opportunities for even the smallest businesses to reach customers beyond their local communities.

“Your business may start local, but your market can be global,” Baricuatro said, urging Cebuano entrepreneurs to use technology, skills and available government support to grow their businesses.

TikTok Shop Marketing lead for the Philippines, Franco Aligaen, said digitalization allows Filipino entrepreneurs to build businesses beyond geographical limitations, but access to knowledge, tools and support remains critical.

“We are bringing these capabilities closer to communities outside Luzon, starting with Cebu,” Aligaen said.

The push comes as digital commerce continues to gain traction in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Growth in VisMin

From July 2025 to July 2026, TikTok Shop orders in the two regions grew 140 percent, while the number of sellers increased 50 percent and creators expanded 160 percent. Gross merchandise value generated through livestreaming also climbed 130 percent during the period.

Aligaen said the growth reflects the expanding role of content and creators in driving commerce across the regions.

Cebu’s economic growth also provides a strong base for the initiative. The City of Cebu’s economy expanded seven percent in 2024 to an estimated P334.48 billion, while the Province of Cebu grew 7.3 percent to P441.14 billion, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Through Unlad Lokal, MSMEs receive practical training on TikTok Shop’s seller ecosystem, including short-form content creation, livestream selling, affiliate marketing, campaigns and other tools aimed at improving product discovery and customer engagement.

The program also promotes the use of content and commerce to help local businesses showcase products, tell their brand stories and reach customers beyond their immediate markets.

Unlad Lokal has trained more than 35,000 MSMEs nationwide and expanded to over 15 cities and regions.

Converge SME Solutions senior vice president and head Dindo Marzan said reliable connectivity is critical for businesses seeking to create content, manage online operations, engage customers and conduct livestream selling.

“If technology feels too complicated or too expensive, MSMEs will simply leave it on the shelf,” Marzan said, stressing the need to make technology simple, affordable and useful for everyday business.

The partnership also seeks to lower practical barriers to digitalization by combining government support with private-sector technology, connectivity and platform expertise.

The launch also comes ahead of TikTok Shop’s Mega Sale Season, including the 9.9, 11.11 and 12.12 campaigns.

Sellers are being encouraged to strengthen their storefronts, product information, inventory, pricing, fulfillment and customer service while using short-form videos, livestreaming and affiliate marketing to increase product discovery.

TikTok Shop is also working with local warehouse and logistics partners to support delivery across the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Major sales moments give local sellers an opportunity to reach new customers and showcase their products to a wider audience,” Aligaen said. / KOC