Partnership ensures safe water access for PDL and children in conflict with the law

IN A significant step toward upholding the dignity and well-being of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) and Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL), a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing and turnover ceremony was held at the Cebu City Jail.

The event marked the formal handover of critical water filtration units to three jail facilities under the "Bangon ug Padayon" project, a collaborative initiative led by legal and humanitarian organizations.

The ceremony formalized the installation of advanced water filtration technology across the Cebu City Jail facilities, addressing long-standing challenges regarding access to safe and potable water. The turnover included two skyhydrant units for the Male Dormitory, one skyhydrant unit for the male annex dormitory, four squirts for the female dormitory, and two squirts for CICL.

The project is made possible through a partnership between Initiatives for Dialogue and Empowerment through Alternative Legal Services (Ideals), Inc.; Safe Water for Every Child Philippines, Inc. (SWFEC); the Cebu City Justice Zone; and the Cebu Lady Lawyers Association, Inc., in coordination with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Regional Office (BJMP- RO) VII.

"This project would not have been directed for the Cebu City jails initially, but we saw the immense need here," shared Atty. Grace Hermosa Casano, President of the Cebu Lady Lawyers Association. "Instead of going to the mountain barangays, I proposed that this be given to the jail facility, considering the difficulty in terms of water supply. This undertaking promotes humane detention conditions and respects the dignity of persons deprived of liberty. We must take care of their health and wellness to properly provide them with legal support."

The MOA solidifies a commitment to five key objectives: promoting humane detention conditions, facilitating safe water access, strengthening inter-agency collaboration, supporting access to justice initiatives, and encouraging coordinated action among all parties.

A lifeline for overcrowded facilities

Jail Superintendent Metz Milton T. Placencia, Warden of the Cebu City Jail Male Dormitory, provided context on the facility's water woes. Since relocating from Lahug, the jail has struggled with water supply, relying on a combination of deep wells and costly daily water rations. He noted that aging pipelines likely contributed to bacterial contamination, leading to health complaints among PDLs.

"The availability of this ultrafiltration unit is very timely," JSupt. Placencia stated. "The water flowing inside the dormitories is not entirely safe due to the age of our pipelines. This technology ensures our PDLs and personnel have access to clean drinking water. On behalf of the Cebu City Jail, thank you for being a blessing to our cause."

Regional Director JCSupt. Luisito C. Muñoz, Ceso, of (BJMP-RO) VII also lauded the initiative, emphasizing its alignment with the Bureau's mandate to ensure the basic rights of PDLs are met.

'Water is Life'

Charlito Manlupig, Volunteer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Safe Water for Every Child, highlights the profound impact of technology. He noted that while the Cebu City Jail previously spent significantly more on delivered water (P70 per gallon) than other regions, the new systems will significantly reduce costs.

The Skyhydrant units can filter up to 10,000 liters per day, removing 99.9999% of contaminants.

"Kami sa Safe Water, among damgo nga unta wala nay bata nga dili makainom ug hinlo nga tubig. Pero kung atong tan-awon sa mga detention facilities, mas meaningful ni nga project," Manlupig said. ("At safe water, we dream that no child goes without clean water. But when we look at detention facilities, this project becomes even more meaningful.")

Edgardo B. Ligon, Executive Director of Ideals, Inc., emphasized the organization's long-term commitment to expanding the initiative. "This is only the beginning," Ligon stated. "Ideals is committed to replicating this program in other jails across the Philippines. We believe that access to clean water is a fundamental right that should not be denied to anyone, regardless of their legal status. We are already in discussions with the Japanese Embassy, and we hope that the positive impact of this project will encourage further support to bring safe water to more detention facilities nationwide."

Retired JO Fielberto Antiquina, Executive Director of the Cebu City Operations Second Chance Center, which houses children, expressed his gratitude for the units designated for CICL, noting that the center has long struggled with water supply.

The event was also attended by Hon. Anacleto G. Debalucos of the Cebu City Justice Zone, who commended the partners for their compassion, stating, "It is not every day we witness institutions with such kind hearts. Water is life, and today, you have given life to those we often call the 'weeds of society.'"

The "Bangon ug Padayon" (Rise and Move Forward) project signifies a holistic approach to justice, recognizing that access to safe water is a fundamental prerequisite to health, dignity, and effective legal assistance. (PR)