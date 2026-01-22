Partnership expands condo rental options

RENTAL portal Rent.ph has partnered with SMDC Good Stays to market around 90,000 ready-for-occupancy condominium units nationwide, a move expected to expand rental options and improve market transparency for Filipinos amid rising demand for managed leasing.

Under the agreement, Rent.ph will serve as the primary rental marketing platform for residential units of SM Development Corp. (SMDC), consolidating listings from completed projects into a single digital marketplace. Many of these units are located in key urban centers, where demand for condominium rentals continues to grow alongside employment, tourism, and flexible work arrangements.

The partnership combines Rent.ph’s multi-listing and tenant-matching technology with the leasing and property management operations of SMDC Good Stays, which oversees both short- and long-term rentals for unit owners. For Cebu-based landlords, the tie-up is expected to simplify rental exposure and operations, while tenants gain easier access to professionally managed units.

The launch was attended by senior executives, including Jessica “Jica” Sy of SM Prime Holdings and SMDC Good Stays general manager DV Vicencio.

Rent.ph, the rental management arm of Cebu-based Filipino Homes, said the collaboration supports its expansion in Cebu and other growth cities as leasing gains traction over home purchases.

Led by chief operating officer May Antonette Leuterio, the platform now works with more than 4,500 rental managers nationwide, positioning rental management as a growing pillar of the property market benefiting both Cebu property owners and tenants. / KOC