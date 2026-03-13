Pascal, Kidman, Tatum among presenters at 98th Oscars

THE Academy Awards has announced another lineup of presenters for the upcoming 98th Oscars ceremony.

Newly confirmed presenters include Rose Byrne, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Lewis Pullman, Channing Tatum and Sigourney Weaver.

Actor and comedian Matt Berry will serve as announcer for the ceremony, which will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.

They join previously announced presenters such as Will Arnett, Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kieran Culkin, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Gwyneth Paltrow, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña.

The 98th Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET. (JMT)