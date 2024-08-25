Cebu

Pasigarbo returns to Sports Center

Pasigarbo returns to Sports Center
SPECTATORS. The audience wait for the performances of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo contingents at the grandstand of Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
Published on
SECURITY. A police officer checks the bag of a woman at the entrance of Cebu City Sports Center before the ritual showdown performances of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
SECURITY. A police officer checks the bag of a woman at the entrance of Cebu City Sports Center before the ritual showdown performances of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
NATIVE CHICKEN. Dancers from Dumanjug, Cebu perform despite a drizzle during the street dancing part of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024. They promoted the town’s native chicken. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
NATIVE CHICKEN. Dancers from Dumanjug, Cebu perform despite a drizzle during the street dancing part of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024. They promoted the town’s native chicken. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
RESPITE. A propsman of the contingent from Argao, Cebu takes a nap before the start of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo’s street dancing competition on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
RESPITE. A propsman of the contingent from Argao, Cebu takes a nap before the start of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo’s street dancing competition on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
DESTROYED. Firefighters put out the fire that destroyed the float of Dumanjug, Cebu at the South Road Properties in Cebu City on Sunday morning, Aug. 25, 2024, before the start of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. / CONTRIBUTED
DESTROYED. Firefighters put out the fire that destroyed the float of Dumanjug, Cebu at the South Road Properties in Cebu City on Sunday morning, Aug. 25, 2024, before the start of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo. / CONTRIBUTED
DANCING IN THE STREET. Members of the Toledo City, Cebu contingent perform along Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City during the street dancing part of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
DANCING IN THE STREET. Members of the Toledo City, Cebu contingent perform along Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City during the street dancing part of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024. / AMPER CAMPAÑA

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo returned to Cebu City on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, a year after it was held in Carcar City, which was marred with technical issues, particularly with the audio and lighting systems. At least 15 stoppages happened in the event in Carcar City.

This year, Pasigarbo returned to the Cebu City Sports Center.

Held as part of the Cebu Province’s 455th founding anniversary, the event features dancing contingents representing festivals from 51 local government units. A delegation from St. Petersburg, Russia also witnessed the event at CCSC.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph