Pasigarbo returns to Sports Center

The Pasigarbo sa Sugbo returned to Cebu City on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, a year after it was held in Carcar City, which was marred with technical issues, particularly with the audio and lighting systems. At least 15 stoppages happened in the event in Carcar City.

This year, Pasigarbo returned to the Cebu City Sports Center.

Held as part of the Cebu Province’s 455th founding anniversary, the event features dancing contingents representing festivals from 51 local government units. A delegation from St. Petersburg, Russia also witnessed the event at CCSC.