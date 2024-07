THE Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival of Festivals 2024 will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on August 25.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia has granted the request of the Cebu Provincial Government that the CCSC be used as the venue for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo ritual showdown on August 25 and awarding ceremonies on August 26.

The activity will highlight the province's 455th anniversary celebration.

In 2023, Pasigarbo sa Sugbo took place in Carcar City. (ANV, TPT)