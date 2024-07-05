Pasigarbo sa Sugbo returns to CCSC amid Rama’s suspension

THE Pasigarbo sa Sugbo will return to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) with Mayor Michael Rama serving his preventive suspension.

This after Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia granted the request of the Provincial Government for the use of the venue for the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 on Aug. 25–26, just after the CCSC completed its hosting of the Palarong Pambansa from July 9 to 16.

The announcement was made by the Cebu Provincial Government’s public information page on Facebook on Thursday evening, July 4.

Rama remained tightlipped when sought for his comment on Friday, July 5, regarding the recent development.

Acting Mayor Garcia, for his part, said: “In principle, as acting mayor of Cebu, I already agreed nga ang Pasigarbo sa Sugbu 2024 ang ilang gamiton nga venue will be the Cebu City Sports Center (In principle, as acting mayor of Cebu, I already agreed that the Pasigarbo sa Sugbu 2024 venue will be the Cebu City Sports Center).”

He added that there will be no further rehabilitation on the venue since it has been renovated recently for the Palarong Pambansa, which the city will host from July 9 to 16.

In 2023, Carcar City was the first local government unit to host the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo after the Provincial Government decided to hold it outside Cebu City for the first time since its inception in 2008.

Usually, the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo is held at CCSC in Cebu City, but the venue was unavailable in 2023 due to the repair of its oval track in preparation for Cebu City’s hosting of the Palaro.

Meanwhile, Bantayan Mayor Arthur Despi, in an interview relayed by his public information officer Mary Joy Danao, said: “We are grateful that Governor Gwen is always looking out for the welfare of all of the participants of the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.”

CCSC is accessible to the public, especially since it is located near core business establishments, bus terminals, and billeting stations.

For Despi, the venue is not a concern for them, as he underscored the importance of how they will manage their logistics and how they will prepare their performers for the competition.

“We always adjust wherever we are placed, that is our nature as Bantayanons,” Despi said.